A.J. Brown News: Avoids injury designation

Brown (knee/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) and WR DeVonta Smith (back) also avoided injury designations, ensuring the Eagles will have all 11 starters on offense available this Sunday. The Green Bay defense isn't quite as healthy, notably missing top cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), but the unit has mostly played well this season even with Alexander being unavailable more often than not.