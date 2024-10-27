A.J. Brown News: Eclipses 80 receiving yards in win

Brown secured five of six targets for 84 yards in the Eagles' 37-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Brown finished just a reception and a yard shy of the team lead in those categories behind DeVonta Smith, extending his season-opening streak of 80+ yard games to four. However, the talented receiver was held without a touchdown for the first time his season, but he'll carry plenty of momentum and a seemingly safe floor into a Week 9 home matchup against a beatable Jaguars defense.