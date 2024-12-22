A.J. Brown News: Finds end zone against Washington

Brown caught eight of 15 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The star wideout put together his second straight strong performance, but this time Brown did it with Kenny Pickett (ribs) under center for most of the afternoon -- including for a four-yard TD in the first quarter -- after Jalen Hurts (concussion) left the game early. Pickett also got hurt late in the contest, which means the Eagles could potentially have to turn to 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee at quarterback in Week 17 against the Cowboys. Brown demonstrated he could work with Pickett with no significant issues, but McKee has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL, and he would represent a massive downgrade for the entire Philly offense.