A.J. Brown News: Gets back to full Thursday

Brown (knee/rest/illness) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Brown was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to knee/rest, which dates back to Week 16 prep. Despite getting back to full one day later, he also was listed with an illness. In two playoff games to date, Brown has earned at least a 90 percent snap share both times but compiled a measly 3-24-0 line on 10 targets. He'll look to be more involved on offense Sunday against a Commanders defense that he put up a combined 13 catches (on 23 targets) for 162 yards and one touchdown in two regular-season matchups.