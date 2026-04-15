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A.J. Brown News: GM Roseman won't reveal much

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Eagles GM Howie Roseman avoided questions about Brown's future while talking with reporters Tuesday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Roseman initially declined to comment on Brown when answering a two-part question, instead focusing on recent trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks. When a different reporter asked about Brown again, Roseman responded, "What do you think the odds of me answering this question any different than I answered it anywhere else?" Roseman then repeated his line from earlier this offseason, saying "A.J. Brown's an Eagle." The response will do nothing to quiet trade rumors, with numerous reports suggesting the Eagles had serious talks with the Rams and Patriots in March. From a cap standpoint, it becomes much easier for the Eagles to move on from Brown after June 1, which means this could drag out for a while even if the team has already made an internal decision of sorts.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
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