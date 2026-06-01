A.J. Brown News: Headed to Patriots

The Eagles are trading Brown to the Patriots, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, New England is sending a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the wideout.

Following months of speculation, the two sides have finally reached a deal to send the 28-year-old wideout to New England. Waiting until June 1 always made sense for the Eagles, as doing so allows the team to spread Brown's $43.5 million dead-cap hit over the next two seasons, rather than absorbing it all this year. In anticipation of the move, this offseason Philadelphia bolstered a WR corps (which continues to feature DeVonta Smith) by adding Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore via free agency, as well as selecting Makai Lemon 20th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. From the Patriots' perspective, Brown reunites with Mike Vrabel -- who coached him in Tennessee - and gives ascending young QB Drake Maye a legitimate No. 1 option in a wide receiver corps that also includes Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Steady weekly volume should be the norm for Brown in his new uniform, which puts the 2019 second-rounder in a position to continue to be a reliable fantasy producer this coming season.