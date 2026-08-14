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A.J. Brown News: Held out of preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 12:28pm

Brown was among the Patriots' key skill players who didn't see action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Also in that category were QB Drake Maye, fellow WRs Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, along with TE Hunter Henry. As the coming season approaches, Brown and Doubs are slated to be the team's top two WR options, while Douglas figures to work out of the slot in a wide-receiver corps that also includes Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams, who all saw action Thursday. In his new locale, Brown is on track to log steady volume as Maye's top target, positioning him for weekly fantasy utility in 2026.

A.J. Brown
New England Patriots
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