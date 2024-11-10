A.J. Brown News: Leading receiver in blowout win
Brown caught five of seven targets for 109 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.
Brown was the only offensive player for either squad to crack the century mark in yardage Sunday. It was a reassuring performance for managers after the star wideout missed practice earlier in the week with a barking knee. Brown remains one of the elite wideouts in the NFL heading into a Week 11 matchup against Washington on Thursday Night Football.
