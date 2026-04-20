A.J. Brown News: Patriots remain in mix for trade
The Patriots remain at the clear forefront in terms of trade talks for Brown, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Considering that a potential deal for Brown isn't likely to happen before June 1, Schefter notes that another team could still emerge as a contender to acquire the wideout, but for now the Patriots appear to be the favorites to land the 28-year-old. Added context regarding the chances of New England being Brown's landing spot will arrive in the coming days, via the team's approach to the WR position at the upcoming NFL Draft. Meanwhile, since the end of the 2025 regular season, the Eagles have bolstered their depth at wide receiver by adding Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore.
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