Brown had his wisdom teeth removed earlier this week, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but he's now resumed practicing in full after having been listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday. The star wideout looks on track to handle his usual role as one of Philadelphia's top playmakers on offense during Sunday's key showdown against the 11-4 Bills. Across his last five regular-season appearances, Brown is averaging seven catches for just over 95 receiving yards, with four scores in that span.