A.J. Brown News: Solid showing in win

Brown recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.

Brown made headlines throughout the week after being critical of Philadelphia's passing offense, but he did his part to quiet that storyline by hauling in a season-best eight receptions while topping 100 yards for the fifth time in 11 contests. His performance was highlighted by long receptions 21, 20, 19 and 17 yards as well as a five-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Brown's strong performance was almost soured late in the game when he got up slowly after an apparent hip-drop tackle, though he was spotted moving fine in the locker room following the win, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia.