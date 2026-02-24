A.J. Brown News: Wanted by Eagles, but no guarantees

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that his "expectation" is that Brown wants remain with the Eagles but that he "can't guarantee" the wide receiver will play for the team in 2026, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

"[M]y expectation is [Brown] wants to be here," Sirianni said. "And obviously you want good players like that in your building," but he noted that "I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season." Brown secured 78 of 121 targets for 1,003 yard and seven touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025, but at times he openly expressed frustration with the consistency of Philadelphia's offense. General manager Howie Roseman emphasized the fact that it is "really hard to find great players" when asked about Brown's status, but also said the Eagles' policy is "listening to offers for everything and anything." In the event that Brown were to be traded, doing so prior to June 1 would result in Philadelphia incurring over $40 million in dead cap, compared to less than $20 million after that date.