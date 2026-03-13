A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown News: Won't be traded at this time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

While the Eagles have held conversations with the Patriots and Rams, Brown will not be traded at this time, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Both the Rams and Patriots have been linked to Brown in recent weeks, as he has familiarity with coach Mike Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee. In Los Angeles, the team needs a third receiver, and the two sides had conversations before the Rams pulled off a deal for Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs last week. According to Russini, talks could heat back up closer to June 1, as no move is believed to be imminent. There's been a whole lot of smoke surrounding Brown this offseason, and that typically indicates there's fire, so a trade can't be written off at some point.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Brown See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
7 days ago
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
NFL
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
Author Image
John McKechnie
9 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
17 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
22 days ago