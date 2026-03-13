A.J. Brown News: Won't be traded at this time

While the Eagles have held conversations with the Patriots and Rams, Brown will not be traded at this time, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Both the Rams and Patriots have been linked to Brown in recent weeks, as he has familiarity with coach Mike Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee. In Los Angeles, the team needs a third receiver, and the two sides had conversations before the Rams pulled off a deal for Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs last week. According to Russini, talks could heat back up closer to June 1, as no move is believed to be imminent. There's been a whole lot of smoke surrounding Brown this offseason, and that typically indicates there's fire, so a trade can't be written off at some point.