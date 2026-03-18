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AJ Dillon News: Picked up by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Dillon agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with Carolina, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Dillon spent last year handling a depth role for the Eagles, logging 12 carries for 60 yards and three catches for 21 yards across seven regular-season appearances. Now with Carolina, Dillon figures to compete for a reserve role and short-yardage work behind incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard, with Jonathan Brooks (knee) and Trevor Etienne already battling for touches. He lacks a clear path to fantasy relevance for the 2026 campaign.

AJ Dillon
Carolina Panthers
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