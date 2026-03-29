A.J. Epenesa headshot

A.J. Epenesa Injury: Health concerns, remains free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Epenesa (undisclosed) will not be signing with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Epenesa was reportedly in agreement with Cleveland on a one-year deal, but the team wasn't comfortable finalizing the contract after his physical. It's unclear what exactly the defensive lineman is dealing with, but he did pop up on the Bills' injury report with a neck issue ahead of the team's matchup with the Broncos in the AFC divisional round, though he did ultimately play in the contest. Epenesa registered 32 total tackles (17 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, and a fumble recovery over 16 regular-season contests this past year.

A.J. Epenesa
 Free Agent
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