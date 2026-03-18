A.J. Epenesa headshot

A.J. Epenesa News: Headed to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Browns signed Epenesa to a one-year deal Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Epenesa is headed to Cleveland after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Bills. The 27-year-old will likely serve as one of the Browns' top rotational defensive ends behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright during the 2026 campaign.

A.J. Epenesa
Cleveland Browns
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