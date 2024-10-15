A.J. Epenesa News: Sacks Rodgers twice in win

Epenesa recorded four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Bills' win over the Jets on Monday night.

Additionally, Epenesa forced a fumble of Aaron Rodgers on the first of his two sacks, but Rodgers ended up recovering the loose ball. On Epenesa's second sack, he was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer call on a third-down takedown of Rodgers. Through five games, Epenesa has logged 12 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, seven QB hits and one forced fumble on 56 percent of the defensive snaps.