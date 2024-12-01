AJ Finley Injury: Sidelined for Week 13

Finley (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

After being let go by the Chargers on Monday, Finley was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Tuesday. The 23-year-old safety was able to practice in full Friday, but he will be held out of Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. Finley's next chance to make his Seahawks debut will be Week 14 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 8.