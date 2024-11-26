AJ Finley News: Claimed by Seattle

Finley was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Finley was waived by the Chargers on Monday, quickly finding a new home in Seattle on day later. The safety will provide the Seahawks with another depth option behind Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins in the secondary. Finley has recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) over 10 games with the Chargers this season.