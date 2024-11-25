Fantasy Football
AJ Finley

AJ Finley News: Cut by Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Finley (ankle) was waived by the Chargers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Finely was waived by the Chargers without an injury settlement, which suggests that he's moved past his ankle issue. The Ole Miss product appeared in 10 games with the Chargers this season before being cut, recording 10 total tackles while playing 211 total snaps (43 defensive and 168 on special teams).

AJ Finley
 Free Agent
