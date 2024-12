Finley (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Finley wasn't able to play against the Jets this past Sunday due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be on track to play against the Cardinals in Week 14. Finley was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Nov. 26 after being let go by the Chargers the day prior.