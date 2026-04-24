A.J. Haulcy News: Selected by Colts

The Colts selected Haulcy in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

This looks like a good pick for the Colts, who could use the likely upgrade at safety. Haulcy (6-feet, 215 pounds) is a throwback safety who's built to both inflict and withstand collisions, yet at no expense to his speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash). Haulcy was a standout true freshman starter at New Mexico in 2022 before transferring to Houston (2023-2024) and finally LSU (2025), defining the defenses he played for at each step. Haulcy should be a quality player both for the Colts and IDP investors.