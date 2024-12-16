A.J. Henning News: Sets sights on NFL

Henning has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Inside NU reports.

Henning was Northwestern's leading receiver in his redshirt senior season, reeling in 59 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns. He had a productive career after transferring to Evanston from Michigan for his final two years of eligibility. Henning has strong hands and can make big plays over the top in the passing game, which should interest NFL teams potentially interested in taking a later-round flyer on him.