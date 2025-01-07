A.J. Terrell News: Another productive year
Terrell finished the 2024 campaign with 66 tackles (50 solo) and six pass breakups, including two interceptions, in 17 games.
The fifth-year pro also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in 16 of 17 contests. Terrell, who signed a four-year, $81-million extension with the Falcons in August, has recorded at least 45 stops and six pass breakups in all five of his seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now