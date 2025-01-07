Fantasy Football
A.J. Terrell News: Another productive year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Terrell finished the 2024 campaign with 66 tackles (50 solo) and six pass breakups, including two interceptions, in 17 games.

The fifth-year pro also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in 16 of 17 contests. Terrell, who signed a four-year, $81-million extension with the Falcons in August, has recorded at least 45 stops and six pass breakups in all five of his seasons.

A.J. Terrell
Atlanta Falcons
