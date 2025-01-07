A.J. Terrell News: Another productive year

Terrell finished the 2024 campaign with 66 tackles (50 solo) and six pass breakups, including two interceptions, in 17 games.

The fifth-year pro also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in 16 of 17 contests. Terrell, who signed a four-year, $81-million extension with the Falcons in August, has recorded at least 45 stops and six pass breakups in all five of his seasons.