A.J. Terrell headshot

A.J. Terrell News: Frees up cap space

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Terrell agreed Monday to convert $12 million of his salary for 2026 into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Terrell's restructure frees up further cap space for the Falcons to operate in free agency. The star cornerback logged another impressive season in 2025, when he suited up for 15 regular-season games and totaled 68 tackles (49 solo), 12 passes defensed and two fumbles. He stands to continue anchoring Atlanta's secondary for the foreseeable future, as he remains under contract through 2028.

A.J. Terrell
Atlanta Falcons
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