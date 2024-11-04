Fantasy Football
A.J. Terrell headshot

A.J. Terrell News: Nine tackles in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Terrell finished Sunday's 27-21 win over Dallas with nine tackles (five solo).

Terrell was the third-leading tackler for the Falcons on Sunday behind Kaden Elliss (13) and Nate Landman (10). Terrell played in 95 of the Falcons' defensive snaps, and he has played at least 60 snaps on defense in seven of nine regular-season games this year. For the season, Terrell has logged 49 tackles (39 solo), four pass breakups and two interceptions.

A.J. Terrell
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
