Terrell posted three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 38-20 Week 6 win over the Panthers.

Terrell finished with a season-low tackle total, but he also came up with a big pickoff. With the Falcons up eight points early in the fourth quarter, Terrell intercepted Andy Dalton after Carolina had advanced to Atlanta's 32 yard line. It was Terrell's first interception since he tallied three in the 2021 campaign.