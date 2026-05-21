Ajani Carter Injury: Waived with injury tag

The Texans waived/injured Carter (hamstring) on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Carter ended his rookie season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and it's uncertain if his current injury is related. Regardless, the 25-year-old cornerback will land on injured reserve if he isn't claimed on waivers. Carter played two games for the Texans last year and stuck to special teams.