Ajani Carter Injury: Waived with injury tag
The Texans waived/injured Carter (hamstring) on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Carter ended his rookie season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and it's uncertain if his current injury is related. Regardless, the 25-year-old cornerback will land on injured reserve if he isn't claimed on waivers. Carter played two games for the Texans last year and stuck to special teams.
Ajani Carter
Free Agent
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