Ajani Cornelius News: Plays in preseason opener
Cornelius (knee) was active for the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over Seattle on Saturday.
Cornelius finished the 2025 season on injured reserve with Dallas while nursing a knee injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. The offensive lineman played 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the victory, and he'll continue to compete for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster.
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