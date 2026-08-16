Ajani Cornelius headshot

Ajani Cornelius News: Plays in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cornelius (knee) was active for the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over Seattle on Saturday.

Cornelius finished the 2025 season on injured reserve with Dallas while nursing a knee injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. The offensive lineman played 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the victory, and he'll continue to compete for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster.

Ajani Cornelius
Dallas Cowboys
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