Akayleb Evans Injury: Limited in practice Tuesday

Evans (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Vikings' injury report Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Evans was unable to play against the Lions on Sunday due to a hip injury. The 2022 fourth-round pick will have one more chance Wednesday to avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday night's game against the Rams. Evans has primarily served on special teams this year and has accrued two tackles (one solo) across five regular-season games.