Akayleb Evans Injury: Won't return to Week 18 clash
Evans (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Evans was hurt early in the second quarter and was ruled out just after halftime. While he was in the game, the Missouri product logged two tackles (both solo). Evans will finish the 2024 campaign with five tackles over nine games between Minnesota and Carolina.
