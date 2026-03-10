Akayleb Evans headshot

Akayleb Evans News: Staying in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Evans signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old corner appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Panthers last season, recording 12 total tackles while playing a key role on special teams (153 snaps). After re-signing with Carolina on Monday, Evans is expected to maintain a similar role ahead of the 2026 season.

Akayleb Evans
Carolina Panthers
