Akayleb Evans News: Staying in Carolina
Evans signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old corner appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Panthers last season, recording 12 total tackles while playing a key role on special teams (153 snaps). After re-signing with Carolina on Monday, Evans is expected to maintain a similar role ahead of the 2026 season.
