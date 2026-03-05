Akeem Davis-Gaither headshot

Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Let go by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Davis-Gaither was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The linebacker was let go even after finishing with a career-high 117 tackles (51 solo) in 2025, as Arizona was freeing up cap space. Davis-Gaither recorded 82 tackles (41 solo) the year before with Cincinnati, so he should be able to find a home and a role somewhere.

