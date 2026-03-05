Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Let go by Arizona
Davis-Gaither was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The linebacker was let go even after finishing with a career-high 117 tackles (51 solo) in 2025, as Arizona was freeing up cap space. Davis-Gaither recorded 82 tackles (41 solo) the year before with Cincinnati, so he should be able to find a home and a role somewhere.
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akeem Davis-Gaither See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 17: Top Risers & Fallers71 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 15: Top Risers and Fallers86 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips161 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Analysis: Week 13 ReviewDecember 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akeem Davis-Gaither See More