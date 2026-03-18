Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Signs with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Davis-Gaither on Wednesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.
Davis-Gaither spent the 2025 campaign in Arizona, where he recorded a career-high 117 tackles (51 solo) and an interception across 17 games. The 28-year-old should have a chance to serve as one of the Colts' starting linebackers during the upcoming season.
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