Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Starting sans Wilson

Davis-Gaither will start Sunday's game against the Steelers, NFL reporter Charlie Goldsmith reports.

With the Bengals' leading tackler, Logan Wilson (knee), sidelined, Davis-Gaither will make his first start of the season. He's played a consistent, limited role thus far and logged a season-high 22 defensive snaps against the Panthers in Week 4. In 2022, Davis-Gaither posted a career-high 13 tackles across 53 defensive snaps against the Jets.