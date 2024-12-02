Fantasy Football
Akeem Davis-Gaither headshot

Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Team-high 13 tackles vs. Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Davis-Gaither tallied 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Davis-Gaither got the start at linebacker Sunday due to Bengals' leading tackler Logan Wilson being sidelined with a knee injury. Davis-Gaither took advantage of the opportunity, tying Germaine Pratt for most tackles on the team while playing a season-high 65 defensive snaps. Davis-Gaither would be in line to start at linebacker in Week 14 against the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 if Wilson was unable to progress through his recovery.

Akeem Davis-Gaither
Cincinnati Bengals
