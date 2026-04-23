Akheem Mesidor headshot

Akheem Mesidor News: Picked by Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Chargers selected Mesidor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Mesidor (6-foot-3, 259 pounds) turned 25 earlier this April and didn't log any pre-draft athletic testing, but his production at Miami (FL) and West Virginia was strong enough to still project him as an NFL starter. Mesidor logged 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 15 games last year, and he was a starter immediately upon arriving at West Virginia in 2020. The Chargers likely view Mesidor as their long-term replacement for Khalil Mack.

Akheem Mesidor
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akheem Mesidor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akheem Mesidor See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
NFL
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
23 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
36 days ago