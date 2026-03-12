Al-Quadin Muhammad headshot

Al-Quadin Muhammad News: Signs with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Bucs signed Muhammad to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Muhammad turns 31 years old later this month and is coming off a career year with the Lions. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and finished with 25 tackles (15 solo), including a by-far career-best 11.0 sacks, on just 41 percent of the defensive snaps. Seeing all one-on-one matchups working opposite Aidan Hutchinson certainly worked in Muhammad's favor, and he'll try to build on the big output with Tampa Bay alongside Yaya Diaby.

Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
