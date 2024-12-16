Alan Bowman News: Declares for NFL Draft

Bowman has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Bowman spent the past two years at Oklahoma State after spending two seasons as a backup for Michigan. He won the starting job for the Cowboys immediately and tossed for 5,880 yards, 31 touchdowns and 26 interceptions over two years. However, he was benched towards the end of the 2024 campaign amidst what was a rough season for Oklahoma State as the team finished 3-9 and without a victory in conference play. Out of eligibility, he'll now look towards the NFL.