Alaric Jackson headshot

Alaric Jackson Injury: Questionable, expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Jackson (chest) is questionable to suit up for Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against Philadelphia, but he's expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is dealing with a chest injury and didn't practice Wednesday or Friday, though he was able to log a full session Thursday. While he's officially questionable for Sunday's battle against the Eagles, head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Jackson to be available for that game.

Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
