Alaric Jackson Injury: Questionable, expected to play

Jackson (chest) is questionable to suit up for Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against Philadelphia, but he's expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is dealing with a chest injury and didn't practice Wednesday or Friday, though he was able to log a full session Thursday. While he's officially questionable for Sunday's battle against the Eagles, head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Jackson to be available for that game.