Alaric Jackson News: Logs full practice Thursday
Jackson (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough and was tagged with a chest injury on the practice report, but he had no problem participating in Thursday's practice. Barring any setbacks, Jackson should start at left tackle in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Eagles.
