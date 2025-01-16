Fantasy Football
Alaric Jackson News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Jackson (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough and was tagged with a chest injury on the practice report, but he had no problem participating in Thursday's practice. Barring any setbacks, Jackson should start at left tackle in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Eagles.

Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
