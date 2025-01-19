Alaric Jackson News: Suting up for divisional round
Jackson (chest) is active for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was expected to play despite missing practice Wednesday and Friday with a chest issue. The 26-year-old will hold down his spot as the Rams' starting left tackle versus an Eagles pass rush that has been one of the most disruptive units in the league this season.
