Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alaric Jackson headshot

Alaric Jackson News: Suting up for divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 11:18am

Jackson (chest) is active for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was expected to play despite missing practice Wednesday and Friday with a chest issue. The 26-year-old will hold down his spot as the Rams' starting left tackle versus an Eagles pass rush that has been one of the most disruptive units in the league this season.

Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now