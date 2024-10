Okwuegbunam (abdomen) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Despite Okwuegbunam having no injury designation, he'll still have to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday in order to play Sunday. With Dallas Goedert (hamstring) set to miss a second consecutive game in Week 8, Okwuegbunam could have an opportunity to serve as a secondary pass-catching option at tight end behind Grant Calcaterra.