Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Logs another full practice Friday

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Okwuegbunam has now logged three consecutive full practice sessions after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The 26-year-old tight end still must be activated to the Eagles' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If Okwuegbunam is able to make his 2024 debut in Week 7, he could see increased offensive work with Dallas Goedert (hamstring) sidelined.