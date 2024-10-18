Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Albert Okwuegbunam headshot

Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Logs another full practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Okwuegbunam has now logged three consecutive full practice sessions after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The 26-year-old tight end still must be activated to the Eagles' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If Okwuegbunam is able to make his 2024 debut in Week 7, he could see increased offensive work with Dallas Goedert (hamstring) sidelined.

Albert Okwuegbunam
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News