Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session.

Okwuegbunam started the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle repair procedure. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 16, and despite logging full practices since then, he has not been activated from IR. If Okwuegbunam is able to practice in full over the next two days, he'll give himself a good chance of making his regular-season debut against the Jaguars on Sunday.