Albert Okwuegbunam headshot

Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: On cusp of return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

Okwuegbunam logged three full practices this week as he closes in on the end of his 21-day practice window, which expires on Nov. 6. The tight end needs to be activated from injured reserve by that date or he'll remain sidelined for the remainder of the season. Considering his participation level this week, he has a good shot of making his 2024 debut against Jacksonville in Week 9.

Albert Okwuegbunam
Philadelphia Eagles
