Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Practices in full Thursday

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Okwuegbunam began the regular season on injured reserve due to an abdomen injury he sustained during training camp. That's caused him to miss the first five games of the year, but the 2020 fourth-round pick returned to practice Wednesday, and he has been a full participant in both practices. Barring any setbacks, Okwuegbunam should be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Giants.