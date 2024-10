Okwuegbunam (abdomen) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Despite Okwuegbunam having no injury designation, he must still be activated to the Eagles' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. With Dallas Goedert (hamstring) missing his second consecutive game in Week 8, Okwuegbunam could have the opportunity to see increased snaps with Philadelphia's first-team offense.