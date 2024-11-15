Albert Okwuegbunam News: Gets workout in Los Angeles

The Chargers worked out Okwuegbunam on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Okwuegbunam has been busy, working out with the Colts on Tuesday before having a workout with the Chargers on Friday. The Missouri product's most recent in-game action came in 2023 with the Eagles, where he appeared in four contests and failing to haul in his lone target across 55 offensive snaps. Okwuegbunam could find work with the Chargers' practice squad if Friday's tryout goes well.