Albert Okwuegbunam News: Inks futures deal with Indy
The Colts signed Okwuegbunam to a reserve/futures contract Monday.
Okwuegbunam joined Indianapolis' practice squad mid-December, and he'll now get a chance to continue his development with the team during the offseason. Prior to landing with the Colts, Okwuegbunam had suited up for four regular-season games with the Eagles, in which span he failed to secure his only target.
