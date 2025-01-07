Fantasy Football
Albert Okwuegbunam headshot

Albert Okwuegbunam News: Inks futures deal with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

The Colts signed Okwuegbunam to a reserve/futures contract Monday.

Okwuegbunam joined Indianapolis' practice squad mid-December, and he'll now get a chance to continue his development with the team during the offseason. Prior to landing with the Colts, Okwuegbunam had suited up for four regular-season games with the Eagles, in which span he failed to secure his only target.

Albert Okwuegbunam
Indianapolis Colts
